Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Strike: A Major Hezbollah Leader Eliminated

Israel has announced the killing of senior Hezbollah militant Haytham Tabtabai during a targeted strike in Beirut. Tabtabai was considered Hezbollah's chief of staff and led the elite Radwan Unit. The U.S. had designated him as a terrorist in 2016, offering a reward for information on him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harethreik | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:47 IST
Israel's Strategic Strike: A Major Hezbollah Leader Eliminated

In a decisive military operation, Israel has successfully killed senior Hezbollah militant Haytham Tabtabai in a strike conducted in Beirut on Sunday.

Described as Hezbollah's chief of staff, Tabtabai led the elite Radwan Unit for the Iran-backed group. Hezbollah has yet to comment on the incident.

The U.S. had designated Tabtabai as a terrorist in 2016, identifying him as the leader of Hezbollah's special forces in Syria and Yemen, and had offered up to USD 5 million for information that could lead to his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

 Germany
2
Indonesia Introduces Global Citizenship of Indonesia Permit

Indonesia Introduces Global Citizenship of Indonesia Permit

 Indonesia
3
Cross-Border Love Saga: The Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan

Cross-Border Love Saga: The Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan

 India
4
Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025