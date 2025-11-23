Israel's Strategic Strike: A Major Hezbollah Leader Eliminated
Israel has announced the killing of senior Hezbollah militant Haytham Tabtabai during a targeted strike in Beirut. Tabtabai was considered Hezbollah's chief of staff and led the elite Radwan Unit. The U.S. had designated him as a terrorist in 2016, offering a reward for information on him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Harethreik | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:47 IST
In a decisive military operation, Israel has successfully killed senior Hezbollah militant Haytham Tabtabai in a strike conducted in Beirut on Sunday.
Described as Hezbollah's chief of staff, Tabtabai led the elite Radwan Unit for the Iran-backed group. Hezbollah has yet to comment on the incident.
The U.S. had designated Tabtabai as a terrorist in 2016, identifying him as the leader of Hezbollah's special forces in Syria and Yemen, and had offered up to USD 5 million for information that could lead to his capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement