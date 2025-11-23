Israel's Strategic Strike: A Major Hezbollah Leader Eliminated

In a decisive military operation, Israel has successfully killed senior Hezbollah militant Haytham Tabtabai in a strike conducted in Beirut on Sunday.

Described as Hezbollah's chief of staff, Tabtabai led the elite Radwan Unit for the Iran-backed group. Hezbollah has yet to comment on the incident.

The U.S. had designated Tabtabai as a terrorist in 2016, identifying him as the leader of Hezbollah's special forces in Syria and Yemen, and had offered up to USD 5 million for information that could lead to his capture.

