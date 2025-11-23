Left Menu

Progress in Geneva: U.S. and Ukraine Revive Peace Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine in Geneva. The meeting, involving Ukrainian officials, aimed to develop a draft plan to end the war. Both sides expressed gratitude for U.S. efforts, with further discussions scheduled soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:30 IST
In Geneva on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced significant progress in discussions aimed at formulating a U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Rubio described the meeting with a Ukrainian delegation as the most meaningful session to date in ongoing diplomatic efforts since their administration began in January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, echoed the sentiment, calling it a productive first session. He emphasized the importance of collaborative proposals with European partners, thanking the U.S. and President Donald Trump for their commitment to peace.

