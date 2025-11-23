Progress in Geneva: U.S. and Ukraine Revive Peace Talks

In Geneva on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced significant progress in discussions aimed at formulating a U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Rubio described the meeting with a Ukrainian delegation as the most meaningful session to date in ongoing diplomatic efforts since their administration began in January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, echoed the sentiment, calling it a productive first session. He emphasized the importance of collaborative proposals with European partners, thanking the U.S. and President Donald Trump for their commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)