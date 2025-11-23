Rift in Mahayuti Alliance: Nilesh Rane Accuses BJP's Ravindra Chavan

Maharashtra's political landscape faces new upheaval as Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accuses BJP state president Ravindra Chavan of orchestrating the Mahayuti alliance's breakdown in Sindhudurg. As election preparations ramp up, the cracks in the alliance were highlighted during the campaign launch of Shahar Vikas Aghadi.

Nilesh Rane, claiming indifference from BJP's senior leadership, targeted Chavan as the root of the discord. Rane, with a tumultuous past with Chavan, emphasized unresolved adjustments in key districts that led to dismay and mistrust within the alliance.

Amidst these revelations, the Shiv Sena maintains hope of alliance endurance, though Rane deferred resolution to future clarifications by Chavan. Internal BJP responses to the accusations remain evasive, as electoral challenges loom.

