Rift in Mahayuti Alliance: Nilesh Rane Accuses BJP's Ravindra Chavan
Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has accused Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan of causing the breakdown of the Mahayuti alliance in Sindhudurg ahead of municipal elections. Despite efforts to maintain the alliance, tensions remain over seat adjustments. Rane emphasizes waiting for further clarification from Chavan.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape faces new upheaval as Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accuses BJP state president Ravindra Chavan of orchestrating the Mahayuti alliance's breakdown in Sindhudurg. As election preparations ramp up, the cracks in the alliance were highlighted during the campaign launch of Shahar Vikas Aghadi.
Nilesh Rane, claiming indifference from BJP's senior leadership, targeted Chavan as the root of the discord. Rane, with a tumultuous past with Chavan, emphasized unresolved adjustments in key districts that led to dismay and mistrust within the alliance.
Amidst these revelations, the Shiv Sena maintains hope of alliance endurance, though Rane deferred resolution to future clarifications by Chavan. Internal BJP responses to the accusations remain evasive, as electoral challenges loom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal
Rift in Mahayuti: Blame Game Begins Between Shiv Sena MLA and BJP President
Shiv Sena's Patil Accuses BJP of Betrayal in Sangola Election Battle
Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls
Rajasthan BJP Strategizes for Urban and Panchayat Polls