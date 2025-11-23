Left Menu

Rift in Mahayuti Alliance: Nilesh Rane Accuses BJP's Ravindra Chavan

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has accused Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan of causing the breakdown of the Mahayuti alliance in Sindhudurg ahead of municipal elections. Despite efforts to maintain the alliance, tensions remain over seat adjustments. Rane emphasizes waiting for further clarification from Chavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:45 IST
Rift in Mahayuti Alliance: Nilesh Rane Accuses BJP's Ravindra Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape faces new upheaval as Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accuses BJP state president Ravindra Chavan of orchestrating the Mahayuti alliance's breakdown in Sindhudurg. As election preparations ramp up, the cracks in the alliance were highlighted during the campaign launch of Shahar Vikas Aghadi.

Nilesh Rane, claiming indifference from BJP's senior leadership, targeted Chavan as the root of the discord. Rane, with a tumultuous past with Chavan, emphasized unresolved adjustments in key districts that led to dismay and mistrust within the alliance.

Amidst these revelations, the Shiv Sena maintains hope of alliance endurance, though Rane deferred resolution to future clarifications by Chavan. Internal BJP responses to the accusations remain evasive, as electoral challenges loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

 Spain
2
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
3
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
4
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025