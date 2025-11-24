Left Menu

Bosnia's Snap Vote: A Turning Point for the Serb Republic

A snap presidential vote in Bosnia's Serb Republic was held following ex-president Milorad Dodik's removal. The vote could shift from Dodik's separatist policies. Turnout was over 31%, with allegations of irregularities. The race is primarily between Sinisa Karan, Dodik's ally, and opposition candidate Branko Blanusa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 00:46 IST
Bosnia's Snap Vote: A Turning Point for the Serb Republic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Polls have closed for the emergency presidential elections in Bosnia's Serb Republic, following the ousting of former president Milorad Dodik. This crucial vote could determine whether the region abandons Dodik's nationalist and separatist ideas, which have long threatened Bosnia's internal stability.

Election commission member Zeljko Bakalar reported that turnout was slightly above 31%. With over 1.2 million eligible voters, the central election commission plans to reveal preliminary results later this evening. Observers have noted irregularities, including shortages of electoral materials, pressure on voters, and restrictions on observers.

The main contenders for the presidency are Sinisa Karan, aligned with Dodik's party, and opposition figure Branko Blanusa. Many citizens remain skeptical about the possibility of significant change, highlighting a long-standing divide in postwar Bosnia, which comprises the Serb Republic and a federation of Croats and Bosniaks under a weak central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

 Spain
2
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
3
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
4
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025