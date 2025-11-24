Bosnia's Snap Vote: A Turning Point for the Serb Republic

Polls have closed for the emergency presidential elections in Bosnia's Serb Republic, following the ousting of former president Milorad Dodik. This crucial vote could determine whether the region abandons Dodik's nationalist and separatist ideas, which have long threatened Bosnia's internal stability.

Election commission member Zeljko Bakalar reported that turnout was slightly above 31%. With over 1.2 million eligible voters, the central election commission plans to reveal preliminary results later this evening. Observers have noted irregularities, including shortages of electoral materials, pressure on voters, and restrictions on observers.

The main contenders for the presidency are Sinisa Karan, aligned with Dodik's party, and opposition figure Branko Blanusa. Many citizens remain skeptical about the possibility of significant change, highlighting a long-standing divide in postwar Bosnia, which comprises the Serb Republic and a federation of Croats and Bosniaks under a weak central government.

