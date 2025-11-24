Tight Race: Sinisa Karan Wins Bosnia's Snap Presidential Election

In a tightly contested snap presidential election in Bosnia's Serb Republic, Sinisa Karan, a close ally of the region's separatist leader Milorad Dodik, emerged victorious, according to preliminary results from the election commission.

Karan secured 50.89% of the votes, narrowly defeating opposition candidate Branko Blanusa, who garnered 47.81%, as reported by commission president Jovan Kalaba. Voter turnout was notably low at 35.78%, compared to a 53% turnout during the general elections of 2022.

The election was necessitated after Dodik was banned from office and politics for six years. Despite the political upheaval, Karan has pledged to continue Dodik's policies with increased vigor. The opposition Serb Democratic Party (SDS) plans to challenge the outcome, citing electoral irregularities at several polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)