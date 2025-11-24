A Fragile Peace: The U.S.-Ukraine Plan Amid Rising Tensions

The United States and Ukraine have developed an updated peace framework to resolve their ongoing conflict with Russia, adjusting a previous Trump administration plan, which Kyiv had deemed too favorable to Moscow.

During Geneva talks, U.S. and Ukrainian officials engaged in productive discussions, aiming to address complex issues concerning Ukraine's security and the role of NATO. Despite narrowing down a 28-point peace plan, differences persist over Ukraine's territorial sovereignty.

The revised plan, crafted with European input, advocates for a stronger Ukrainian military and renegotiated land swaps. The draft risks losing local support, viewed as a painful concession after years of warfare. Meanwhile, Ukraine's reliance on U.S. support remains pivotal amidst escalating domestic pressure and ongoing Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)