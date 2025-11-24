Diplomatic Bridges: South Korea's Strategic Moves at the G20 Summit

During the recent Group of 20 summit held in South Africa, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held strategic discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, his office reported.

Lee expressed hopes for a future meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, aiming to strengthen relations between the two countries. The Chinese Premier agreed to convey Lee's message. Both leaders stressed the necessity of communication for fostering trust.

In talks with Japan's Takaichi, mutual importance of bilateral relations was highlighted against a backdrop of an unstable international environment. Meanwhile, Lee assured that the G20 forum would continue to serve as a cornerstone for global collaboration, with South Korea set to host the summit in 2028.

