TMC's Solidarity Day Rally Sparks Controversy with BJP

The BJP accuses the TMC of using its upcoming rally on December 6 as a vote-bank strategy rather than promoting communal harmony. The TMC rebuts the accusation, stating the rally commemorates the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary and aims to prevent communal discord. Both parties stand firm in their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its plan to hold a mega rally on December 6, to protest the Babri Masjid demolition. The BJP claims that the rally is primarily aimed at garnering minority votes and not at promoting communal harmony, as alleged by BJP leader Subhas Sarkar.

The TMC refutes these allegations, positioning the event as a commemorative Solidarity Day rally, observed at Mayo Road in Kolkata. TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar emphasized the rally's role in upholding constitutional values against communal discord, marking it as a fixture since the Babri Masjid demolition.

The political tension continues as both parties stick to their narratives, with the BJP accusing the state government of neglecting minority development and the TMC defending its commitment to peace and constitutional spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

