TMC's Solidarity Day Rally Sparks Controversy with BJP
The BJP accuses the TMC of using its upcoming rally on December 6 as a vote-bank strategy rather than promoting communal harmony. The TMC rebuts the accusation, stating the rally commemorates the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary and aims to prevent communal discord. Both parties stand firm in their positions.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its plan to hold a mega rally on December 6, to protest the Babri Masjid demolition. The BJP claims that the rally is primarily aimed at garnering minority votes and not at promoting communal harmony, as alleged by BJP leader Subhas Sarkar.
The TMC refutes these allegations, positioning the event as a commemorative Solidarity Day rally, observed at Mayo Road in Kolkata. TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar emphasized the rally's role in upholding constitutional values against communal discord, marking it as a fixture since the Babri Masjid demolition.
The political tension continues as both parties stick to their narratives, with the BJP accusing the state government of neglecting minority development and the TMC defending its commitment to peace and constitutional spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- TMC
- solidarity
- rally
- vote-bank
- communal harmony
- Babri Masjid
- Mamata Banerjee
- Kolkata
- December 6
ALSO READ
AIMIM Chief Owaisi Pledges Cooperation with Bihar NDA—Conditional on Justice and Communal Harmony
BJP Criticizes TMC MLA's Babri Masjid Remarks Amid Rising Communal Tensions
Bengal CM shielding ‘illegal vote-bank’ that SIR threatens to expose: BJP's Suvendu in letter to CEC
BJP's Poonawalla Slams TMC's Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remarks