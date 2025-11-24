Cameroonian Opposition Leader Finds Refuge in Gambia Amid Political Unrest

In a surprising turn of events, the Gambia has offered shelter to Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary following a contentious election in his homeland. President Paul Biya's controversial re-election has ignited deadly protests as the nation grapples with unrest and demands for political change.

According to a statement from Gambia's Ministry of Information, Tchiroma arrived on November 7, amidst escalating tensions in Cameroon. He has been welcomed into the West African nation on humanitarian grounds for his safety. Gambia is collaborating with regional allies, including Nigeria, to mediate a peaceful resolution to the electoral dispute.

Controversy continues to brew as the October 12 election outcome has been contested by the opposition, who claim victory despite official results declaring Biya as the winner yet again. With legal actions looming against Tchiroma for inciting insurrection, the Cameroonian government's response has drawn international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)