Dhananjay Munde: Transforming Adversity into Opportunity in Parli

Former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde sees the local elections in Parli as a chance to rebut past defamation linked to criminal allegations. Despite the controversy, Munde has secured significant developmental projects for the area, including a sports complex and a solar power plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:11 IST
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde emphasized the importance of the upcoming Parli local body elections as a moment to push back against those who have defamed the town and his reputation. Munde, who faced criticism tied to the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, treated the upcoming elections as crucial for both his political career and Parli's image.

Addressing these challenges, Munde showcased various development achievements in the region. Among these are the government's approval for a Rs 62 crore sports complex and a proposal for new thermal power generation setups. Priorities also include plans for a solar power plant, an agricultural college, and a veterinary college to enhance local infrastructure and education.

Munde did not shy away from acknowledging the allegations against him, stating his office has tirelessly worked for the community's welfare. Despite the legal investigations involving his former associate Walmik Karad, Munde remains focused on developmental goals, assuring that legal outcomes will address any wrongdoings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

