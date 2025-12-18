Tragic End in Mumbai: Illicit Relationship Turns Fatal
A 45-year-old woman in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide due to an illicit relationship with her 30-year-old relative. The incident occurred in Pratiksha Nagar, prompting police to book the man for culpable homicide. The woman's daughter reported the case after finding the body at their shared residence.
A 45-year-old woman in Mumbai allegedly took her life following an illicit relationship with her 30-year-old cousin. The tragedy unfolded in Pratiksha Nagar and has led to the booking of the accused, Saraswat Arvind Yadav, for culpable homicide.
The woman's daughter discovered the incident upon arriving home and informed the police. She is the complainant in the case, and her actions brought crucial details to light. The relationship, which spanned 17 years under one roof, ended tragically as the deceased sought marriage, leading to desperate actions.
The accused, allegedly aware of the woman's intentions, failed to prevent the tragedy, which ultimately resulted in his arrest. Yadav is charged due to his inaction at the critical moment. The case highlights the complexity and depth of personal relationships intertwined with legal accountability.
