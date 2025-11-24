Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid Fragile Truce in Gaza

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in Gaza, emphasizing challenges in maintaining a ceasefire. The truce, brokered between Hamas and Israel, remains fragile with mutual accusations of breaches. The international community supports a complex peace plan involving an interim government and international security force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:17 IST
Tensions Rise Amid Fragile Truce in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in Gaza, escalating tensions around a fragile ceasefire established over six weeks ago. The ceasefire, internationally celebrated, is plagued with repeated violations from both sides.

The Israeli military reported firing when it identified 'terrorists' crossing the yellow line near Khan Younis and Gaza City, posing threats to troops. Meanwhile, Palestinian medics confirmed the deaths and injuries resulting from Israeli missile and tank fire.

The truce, initiated on October 9 between Hamas and Israel, temporarily halted two years of conflict. Yet, unresolved disputes persist, underlined by mutual accusations of deadly breaches. Trump's peace plan, backed by the United Nations, proposes an interim Palestinian government and international security force, but progress remains mired in complexities and political resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
3
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India
4
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025