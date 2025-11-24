Tensions Rise Amid Fragile Truce in Gaza

On Monday, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in Gaza, escalating tensions around a fragile ceasefire established over six weeks ago. The ceasefire, internationally celebrated, is plagued with repeated violations from both sides.

The Israeli military reported firing when it identified 'terrorists' crossing the yellow line near Khan Younis and Gaza City, posing threats to troops. Meanwhile, Palestinian medics confirmed the deaths and injuries resulting from Israeli missile and tank fire.

The truce, initiated on October 9 between Hamas and Israel, temporarily halted two years of conflict. Yet, unresolved disputes persist, underlined by mutual accusations of deadly breaches. Trump's peace plan, backed by the United Nations, proposes an interim Palestinian government and international security force, but progress remains mired in complexities and political resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)