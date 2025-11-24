EU Backs Ukraine Amidst Renewed Peace Talks Momentum

The European Union is steadfast in its support for Ukraine amidst ongoing peace negotiations, according to European Council President Antonio Costa. Speaking in Luanda, Angola, following a meeting of EU leaders, Costa highlighted the EU's comprehensive commitment to Ukraine, including diplomatic, military, and financial aid.

Costa noted that Europe's leaders recently pledged financial support for Ukraine through 2025, emphasizing the EU's resolve to meet its commitments by the December European Council meeting. Discussions around utilizing Russian assets frozen in Europe to fund Ukraine's recovery continue, although consensus is yet to be reached.

The EU leader referenced significant advancements in peace talks, citing a productive meeting in Geneva involving the United States, Ukraine, and other European representatives. Despite unresolved issues, Costa expressed optimism about the ongoing diplomatic efforts.