Left Menu

EU Backs Ukraine Amidst Renewed Peace Talks Momentum

European Council President Antonio Costa affirmed the European Union's continued support for Ukraine, mentioning a positive shift in peace negotiations after Russia's invasion. Financial aid has been assured, with discussions about using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit ongoing. Legal consensus on asset use is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:54 IST
EU Backs Ukraine Amidst Renewed Peace Talks Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is steadfast in its support for Ukraine amidst ongoing peace negotiations, according to European Council President Antonio Costa. Speaking in Luanda, Angola, following a meeting of EU leaders, Costa highlighted the EU's comprehensive commitment to Ukraine, including diplomatic, military, and financial aid.

Costa noted that Europe's leaders recently pledged financial support for Ukraine through 2025, emphasizing the EU's resolve to meet its commitments by the December European Council meeting. Discussions around utilizing Russian assets frozen in Europe to fund Ukraine's recovery continue, although consensus is yet to be reached.

The EU leader referenced significant advancements in peace talks, citing a productive meeting in Geneva involving the United States, Ukraine, and other European representatives. Despite unresolved issues, Costa expressed optimism about the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

TRENDING

1
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
3
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India
4
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025