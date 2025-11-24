Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Demands Extension for Voter List Review Amid Allegations

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the Maharashtra State Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the draft voter list for Mumbai. He called for an extension of the timeframe for suggestions and objections from 7 to 21 days, warning of possible legal and street actions if issues aren't addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of irregularities have surfaced regarding the draft voters list published by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. He called for the time allowed for suggestions and objections to be extended to 21 days, up from the current seven.

In a press conference following a meeting with SEC Dinesh Waghmare, Thackeray cautioned that failure to rectify these irregularities could lead the Opposition to both protest publicly and take legal action. He further suggested that if these discrepancies were deliberate, the SEC might face charges of sedition.

The concerns also highlight divisions within the Opposition, as Congress and NCP (SP) members were absent from the delegation that addressed the SEC. Thackeray noted discrepancies in the voter list's publication date and raised issues about its machine readability, voter displacement, and questionable occupancy figures within Mumbai and other cities like Thane, Nashik, and Sambhajinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

