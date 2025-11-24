Left Menu

Punjab Stands Firm: Asserting Rights in the Face of Challenges

During a special Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and opposition leaders emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to protecting their rights, especially concerning Chandigarh and Panjab University. Despite political pressure, Punjab affirmed its stance against perceived central threats, promoting unity for the state's cause.

Updated: 24-11-2025 21:27 IST
In a decisive session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reinforced the state's commitment to safeguarding its rights, focusing on pressing matters like Chandigarh and Panjab University's governance. Mann asserted that Punjab will not concede its claims, positioning itself firmly in the face of central challenges.

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged Punjabis to unify for their rights, echoing concerns over external influences on the state's resources. He criticized perceived attempts by the BJP-led Centre to undermine Punjab's autonomy and historical heritage, signaling political unrest.

As the assembly converged to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, the session highlighted Punjab's resilience. Leaders called for the release of Sikh prisoners and revisited long-standing demands, reinforcing Punjab's pursuit of its rights and cultural legacy amidst national political dynamics.



