Sukhbir Singh Badal Stands Firm on 'Chandigarh Belongs to Punjab'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal asserts Punjab's right over Chandigarh, reacting to proposed legislation potentially altering its status. Political parties unite against perceived central government motives, despite assurances of no immediate changes, highlighting broader concerns over regional governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:45 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has firmly asserted that Punjab holds an undisputed right over Chandigarh, vowing that any attempt to alter this reality will not be tolerated by his party.

Following a core committee meeting, Badal advocated for the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, opposing recent central government proposals. These proposals, mentioned in bulletins of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, aim to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, potentially granting the President regulatory oversight.

This political maneuver by the BJP-led central government has ignited criticism from Punjab political parties, including the ruling AAP and Congress. Despite assurances from the central government that no bill will be presented during the Winter session to modify Chandigarh's administrative stature, Badal perceives these moves as attempts to disempower Punjab over critical matters such as the governance of Panjab University and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

(With inputs from agencies.)

