BBC in Crisis: Allegations of Bias and Editorial Failings

A report compiled by Michael Prescott, claiming editorial failings and potential bias within the BBC, has led to the resignations of top executives and a threat of legal action by Donald Trump. Prescott argued the broadcaster wasn't institutionally biased but identified systemic issues that needed addressing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:38 IST
The BBC has come under scrutiny following a report by Michael Prescott, a former external editorial adviser, accusing the public broadcaster of editorial failings. The report highlighted issues including misleading editing of a Donald Trump speech and alleged bias in coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and transgender issues.

Prescott's allegations led to a crisis within the BBC, resulting in the resignations of Director General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness, alongside Trump's threat to sue for $5 billion. Prescott emphasized that the BBC's issues stem from systemic causes, not institutional bias, urging significant introspection on their editorial processes.

The BBC's Chair and board members, including Robbie Gibb, have responded to these claims, with Gibb denying any ideological conspiracy or bias within the organization. Questions remain regarding the broadcaster's internal approach to addressing and rectifying the highlighted problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

