No Meeting in Sight: Trump and Zelenskiy's Potential Talks

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that no meeting is planned between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy this week. However, sources indicate that Zelenskiy might visit the U.S. soon for discussions on ending the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is not on the calendar for this week.

Despite this, insider sources disclosed to Reuters that President Zelenskiy could potentially make a transatlantic journey to the United States imminently.

The anticipated discussions would center on delicate elements of a strategy aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

