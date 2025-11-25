No Meeting in Sight: Trump and Zelenskiy's Potential Talks
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that no meeting is planned between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy this week. However, sources indicate that Zelenskiy might visit the U.S. soon for discussions on ending the Ukraine war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is not on the calendar for this week.
Despite this, insider sources disclosed to Reuters that President Zelenskiy could potentially make a transatlantic journey to the United States imminently.
The anticipated discussions would center on delicate elements of a strategy aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Trump
- Zelenskiy
- war
- politics
- meeting
- White House
- Karoline Leavitt
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Paves Path for Skill Development and Environmental Awareness
Ash Cloud Chaos: Ethiopian Volcano Eruption Sends Plumes Towards India
Saudi Arabia's $1 Billion Kick Towards Global Football Development
Celebrating Paratha Bond: PM Modi and Dharmendra's Heartwarming Connection
Odisha Overhauls Recruitment Rules: A Step Towards Efficiency