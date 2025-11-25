No Meeting in Sight: Trump and Zelenskiy's Potential Talks

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is not on the calendar for this week.

Despite this, insider sources disclosed to Reuters that President Zelenskiy could potentially make a transatlantic journey to the United States imminently.

The anticipated discussions would center on delicate elements of a strategy aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

