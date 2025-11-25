Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

The Trump administration has announced a sweeping review of refugees admitted to the U.S. under former President Joe Biden's tenure, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The unprecedented order aims to reassess the eligibility of approximately 233,000 refugees, while also suspending applications for permanent residency.

Signed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow, the executive mandate challenges the liberal refugee policies of the Biden administration, which welcomed over 100,000 refugees in fiscal 2024. Critics argue that this review serves as a continuation of Trump's stringent stance on immigration.

As part of this approach, Trump has set a historically low admission cap for fiscal 2026, prioritizing white South Africans of Afrikaner descent. This move has drawn backlash from Democrats and refugee advocates, who argue it undermines America's humanitarian obligations and economic benefits of accepting refugees.