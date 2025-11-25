Left Menu

Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

The Trump administration mandates a comprehensive review of refugees admitted under Biden, impacting 233,000 individuals. The move, citing potential prioritization issues in Biden's policies, halts permanent residency processes and proposes a reevaluation of eligibility criteria. Critics label this reevaluation as unnecessary and wasteful.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has announced a sweeping review of refugees admitted to the U.S. under former President Joe Biden's tenure, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The unprecedented order aims to reassess the eligibility of approximately 233,000 refugees, while also suspending applications for permanent residency.

Signed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow, the executive mandate challenges the liberal refugee policies of the Biden administration, which welcomed over 100,000 refugees in fiscal 2024. Critics argue that this review serves as a continuation of Trump's stringent stance on immigration.

As part of this approach, Trump has set a historically low admission cap for fiscal 2026, prioritizing white South Africans of Afrikaner descent. This move has drawn backlash from Democrats and refugee advocates, who argue it undermines America's humanitarian obligations and economic benefits of accepting refugees.

