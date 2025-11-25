Taiwan's Tumultuous History: A Century of Conflict and Change

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump that the 'return to China' of Taiwan post-World War Two remains a central element of Beijing's envisioned world order. This revelation sheds light on the enduring geopolitical complexities surrounding Taiwan.

The timeline of events begins in 1895, when the Treaty of Shimonoseki forced China's Qing dynasty to cede sovereignty of Taiwan to Japan following its defeat in the First Sino-Japanese War. The political landscape shifted in 1911 with the overthrow of the Qing dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.

The saga continued as the Chinese Communist Party's 1927 uprising marked the onset of China's civil war, further intensified by Japan's invasion in 1931. Key World War Two declarations, including the Cairo and Potsdam Declarations, articulated Taiwan's return to China. However, unresolved sovereignty issues re-emerged post-1951, fueling ongoing tensions.

