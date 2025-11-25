Left Menu

Taiwan's Tumultuous History: A Century of Conflict and Change

Chinese President Xi Jinping underscores Taiwan's 'return to China' post-World War Two as essential to Beijing's global vision. Key historical events, spanning from Taiwan's ceding to Japan in 1895 to the unresolved sovereignty post-1951, highlight the island's complex past and present geopolitical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 05:57 IST
Taiwan's Tumultuous History: A Century of Conflict and Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump that the 'return to China' of Taiwan post-World War Two remains a central element of Beijing's envisioned world order. This revelation sheds light on the enduring geopolitical complexities surrounding Taiwan.

The timeline of events begins in 1895, when the Treaty of Shimonoseki forced China's Qing dynasty to cede sovereignty of Taiwan to Japan following its defeat in the First Sino-Japanese War. The political landscape shifted in 1911 with the overthrow of the Qing dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.

The saga continued as the Chinese Communist Party's 1927 uprising marked the onset of China's civil war, further intensified by Japan's invasion in 1931. Key World War Two declarations, including the Cairo and Potsdam Declarations, articulated Taiwan's return to China. However, unresolved sovereignty issues re-emerged post-1951, fueling ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

 France
2
China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

 China
3
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
4
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025