Taiwan Firm on Independence: Premier Cho Jung-tai's Assertive Rebuff

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai firmly dismissed Chinese President Xi Jinping's suggestion of Taiwan returning to China. Addressing the island's 23 million residents, Cho emphasized the impossibility of such a move, amidst Xi's vision of world order discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 25-11-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 06:39 IST
Taiwan
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a bold declaration on Tuesday, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai unequivocally rejected any notion of Taiwan 'returning' to China, responding to assertions made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The exchange was set off by Xi's conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, where he positioned Taiwan's integration into China post-World War Two as central to China's global aspirations.

Cho's remarks underscore Taiwan's steadfast stance on maintaining its sovereignty, resonating deeply with the island's 23 million inhabitants.

