BJD's Samantaray Rejects 'Bureaucratic' Party Appointment

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray has turned down a party role, criticizing its bureaucratic nature. Samantaray addressed his concerns in a letter to BJP president Naveen Patnaik, lamenting the deviation from Biju legacy and urging revitalization efforts following the party's electoral setback.

Updated: 25-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:31 IST
BJD's Samantaray Rejects 'Bureaucratic' Party Appointment
Debashish Samantaray
  • Country:
  • India

BJD Rajya Sabha Member Debashish Samantaray has refused a party position due to its 'bureaucratic style', expressing discontent over the designation's perceived demeaning nature in a letter to BJP president Naveen Patnaik.

Samantaray noted the party's deviation from the Biju legacy and addressed the need for a strategic revamp following electoral losses, voicing concerns about party direction and loyalty.

Despite being among the senior leaders appointed to key roles, Samantaray criticized the 'in the rank' appointments unfamiliar in political contexts and announced his resignation after struggling to meet with Patnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

