BJD's Samantaray Rejects 'Bureaucratic' Party Appointment

BJD Rajya Sabha Member Debashish Samantaray has refused a party position due to its 'bureaucratic style', expressing discontent over the designation's perceived demeaning nature in a letter to BJP president Naveen Patnaik.

Samantaray noted the party's deviation from the Biju legacy and addressed the need for a strategic revamp following electoral losses, voicing concerns about party direction and loyalty.

Despite being among the senior leaders appointed to key roles, Samantaray criticized the 'in the rank' appointments unfamiliar in political contexts and announced his resignation after struggling to meet with Patnaik.

