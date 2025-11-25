Mamata Banerjee Leads Protests Against Electoral Roll Overhaul in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday led a significant protest march against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The three-kilometer procession stretched from Bongaon's Chandpara to Thakurnagar in the heartland of Matua, North 24 Parganas district.

This demonstration was organized by the Trinamool Congress supremo after delivering a spirited speech at an anti-SIR rally in Bangaon town, near the India-Bangladesh border. The protest march concluded at Dhakuria school in Thakurnagar, adorned with blue and white balloons and enthusiastic TMC supporters waving party flags and chanting slogans against the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission of India has implemented the SIR initiative in nine states, including West Bengal, and three Union Territories. As the state gears up for the assembly polls in 2026, Banerjee's march, accompanied by notable TMC figures, saw her greeted warmly by locals, with who she engaged affectionately throughout the procession.

