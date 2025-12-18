Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Draft Electoral Rolls

A newly released draft of West Bengal's electoral rolls has sparked controversy, with Bengali nationalist group Bangla Pokkho claiming it exposes voters allegedly registered in multiple states.

The group points to a significant reduction in the electorate, citing a recent Statewide Identification and Removal (SIR) exercise, which resulted in 58.2 lakh names being removed. Reasons cited include death, migration, and repeated registrations. Bangla Pokkho asserts that thousands of Hindu Bengali refugees, specifically the Matua community, have been unfairly excluded.

Further allegations suggest Hindi- and Urdu-speaking voters hold dual voter cards in West Bengal and other states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Bangla Pokkho slams the BJP for not delivering on citizenship promises under the Citizenship Amendment Act, arguing that refugee voters have lost their rights. Additionally, the group criticizes the alleged inclusion of Nepali nationals in Darjeeling and Kalimpong and vows to intensify their demands for fair practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)