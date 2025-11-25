Leadership Crisis Threatens Karnataka Legislature Session
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has criticized the ruling Congress for its leadership tussle, urging resolution before the upcoming winter session in Belagavi. He warns that continued infighting could hinder addressing key issues, especially affecting farmers, prompting the BJP to plan protests across the state.
The internal power struggle within the Congress party in Karnataka is escalating, raising concerns about its impact on the upcoming winter legislative session in Belagavi. B Y Vijayendra, President of the Karnataka BJP, has urged Congress to address its leadership crisis promptly.
Vijayendra warned that the ongoing infighting might impede the government's ability to tackle pressing public issues, notably those concerning farmers. He suggested that if Congress cannot resolve its leadership conflict, the winter session should be postponed until the party is prepared to govern effectively.
The BJP plans to initiate protests throughout Karnataka, as farmers demand adequate action on their grievances. The call for a fair maize price and the establishment of procurement centers has further intensified the situation, with demonstrations scheduled in various districts in the coming days.
