Political Tensions Rise in Muktainagar: BJP vs. Shiv Sena

Union Minister Raksha Khadse has accused Shiv Sena workers, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, of intimidating voters in Muktainagar, highlighting tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena in Mahayuti. Khadse, claiming past BJP dominance in the area, expressed dissatisfaction with current political dynamics and candidate allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:18 IST
Raksha Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP member Raksha Khadse has leveled serious allegations against Shiv Sena workers under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing them of intimidating people in the Muktainagar assembly constituency of Jalgaon district. This claim brings to light the underlying tensions between the two allies within the Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Khadse expressed her responsibility to voice opposition against what she perceived as undue pressure tactics used by Shinde's supporters. She further accused the Shinde faction of promoting individuals involved in dubious activities, who behave like 'goons' and exert pressure on locals, including her own family members.

Khadse highlighted that Muktainagar has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, citing her father-in-law Eknath Khadse's multiple victories in the area. However, the seat has shifted to the Shinde camp, with Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Patil winning in 2024. Khadse's attempts to negotiate an even seat distribution for upcoming local elections were also rebuffed, prompting her to take independent action within the BJP framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

