Political Jibes Stirring The Pot in Maharashtra's Parli

Political tensions are heating up in Maharashtra's Beed district as Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Bajrang Sonawane fired shots at party colleague and former state minister Dhananjay Munde.

On Monday, Munde subtly referenced former aide Walmik Karad, imprisoned for the 2022 murder of a local leader, invoking a sharp response from Sonawane.

With the Parli Municipal Council elections looming on December 2, the political battlefield has been stirred, with allegations of character smearing and robust campaign rallies setting the stage for an intense voter turnout.

