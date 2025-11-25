Political Jibes Stirring The Pot in Maharashtra's Parli
Bajrang Sonawane, an MP from the Nationalist Congress Party, criticized NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for references to a jailed ex-aide amid political sparring ahead of the Parli Municipal Council elections. The political battle intensifies as the elections approach in Maharashtra, with accusations of defamation being exchanged.
Political tensions are heating up in Maharashtra's Beed district as Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Bajrang Sonawane fired shots at party colleague and former state minister Dhananjay Munde.
On Monday, Munde subtly referenced former aide Walmik Karad, imprisoned for the 2022 murder of a local leader, invoking a sharp response from Sonawane.
With the Parli Municipal Council elections looming on December 2, the political battlefield has been stirred, with allegations of character smearing and robust campaign rallies setting the stage for an intense voter turnout.
