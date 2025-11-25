Ukraine's prosecutors are set to bring further charges in a significant corruption investigation, according to the country's chief anti-corruption officer, Semen Kryvonos, made known on Tuesday.

The investigation, centered around a $100 million kickback conspiracy at the national nuclear power agency, has fueled public outrage and led to political calls for increased accountability. This includes pressure from both the opposition and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's faction.

A breakthrough in the probe, marked by NABU's uncovering of incriminating discussions, has resulted in high-profile dismissals, yet the public demands more decisive action, such as the potential ouster of top officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)