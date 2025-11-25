Left Menu

Ukraine's Wartime Graft Probe Unfolds Amid Political Tensions

Prosecutors in Ukraine continue to probe into a major graft scandal within the state's nuclear power agency. The alleged kickback scheme, amounting to $100 million, has resulted in the resignation of ministers and intensified political tensions amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:10 IST
Ukraine's Wartime Graft Probe Unfolds Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's prosecutors are set to bring further charges in a significant corruption investigation, according to the country's chief anti-corruption officer, Semen Kryvonos, made known on Tuesday.

The investigation, centered around a $100 million kickback conspiracy at the national nuclear power agency, has fueled public outrage and led to political calls for increased accountability. This includes pressure from both the opposition and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's faction.

A breakthrough in the probe, marked by NABU's uncovering of incriminating discussions, has resulted in high-profile dismissals, yet the public demands more decisive action, such as the potential ouster of top officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025