Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

The Alawite minority in Syria protested in central and coastal regions against perceived discrimination from the new Syrian regime. Tensions have escalated following sectarian violence and the ousting of President Assad. Protesters demand self-determination and the release of detained Alawite members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:08 IST
Hundreds of Alawite community members gathered across Syria on Tuesday to protest against what they describe as discriminatory acts by the newly formed government. Demonstrations took place mainly in the central and coastal areas, raising concerns of rising sectarian tensions.

In a statement, an opposition-affiliated war monitor reported that security forces had fired at the protesters, injuring at least one individual. Conversely, state media highlighted that the forces were primarily there to ensure the safety of the demonstrators.

Calls for peaceful protests were spearheaded by Ghazal Ghazal, a spiritual leader for the Alawites, who highlighted demands for self-determination and the release of detained community members. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, observing 42 protest locations, emphasized the peaceful nature of the demonstrations while cautioning against potential violence instigated by current political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

