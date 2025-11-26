Race Begins for Next UN Secretary-General with Historic Calls for Women Candidates

The process for electing the next Secretary-General of the United Nations is now underway, with formal nominations inviting candidates to assume the role from January 1, 2027. This move marks a critical point as the international community looks towards new leadership at the global body.

Underscoring the absence of women in the position thus far, the United Nations is putting an emphasis on gender equity and regional diversity in its selection. Member states are specifically encouraged to consider female candidates to promote inclusivity in the organization's leadership.

Among the candidates who have publicly declared their interest are notable figures such as Chile's ex-President Michelle Bachelet, Costa Rica's former Vice President Rebeca Grynspan, and Argentinian diplomat Rafael Grossi. However, the final decision will depend on approval from the five permanent members of the Security Council—USA, Russia, Britain, China, and France.

