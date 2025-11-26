Cuba Condemns U.S. Military Aggression Towards Venezuela

Cuba has voiced vehement objections to the United States, accusing the latter of scheming a violent overthrow of the Venezuelan government. This accusation comes in light of increased U.S. military activities in the region, which Havana describes as an "exaggerated and aggressive" threat.

In a statement, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the severe dangers of such an intervention, labeling any attempt to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as not only irresponsible but a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations charter.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's assurances against pursuing regime change, Cuban officials insist that U.S. actions could unleash chaos in the hemisphere, urging American citizens to oppose what they term as madness.