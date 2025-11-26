Droupadi Murmu: Championing a New National Spirit on Constitution Day

President Droupadi Murmu, during a Constitution Day event, underscored the significance of the Constitution as a catalyst for abandoning colonial mindsets and embracing a nationalistic ethos.

Speaking at the iconic Central Hall of the Old Parliament, recently renamed Samvidhan Sadan, she declared that India is charting a fresh developmental path that is becoming a global example.

Murmu accentuated the monumental achievement of uplifting 25 crore people from poverty while highlighting the empowerment of various societal groups. She also unveiled digital versions of the Constitution in nine regional languages, with the event concluding with a reading of the Preamble, led by her.

(With inputs from agencies.)