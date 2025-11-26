Left Menu

Droupadi Murmu: Championing a New National Spirit on Constitution Day

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of the Constitution in promoting nationalism over colonial mindsets during Constitution Day. Addressing citizens, she highlighted India's new developmental model and applauded efforts to alleviate poverty and empower marginalized communities. The event included the release of digital Constitution versions in multiple regional languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:09 IST
Droupadi Murmu: Championing a New National Spirit on Constitution Day
Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, during a Constitution Day event, underscored the significance of the Constitution as a catalyst for abandoning colonial mindsets and embracing a nationalistic ethos.

Speaking at the iconic Central Hall of the Old Parliament, recently renamed Samvidhan Sadan, she declared that India is charting a fresh developmental path that is becoming a global example.

Murmu accentuated the monumental achievement of uplifting 25 crore people from poverty while highlighting the empowerment of various societal groups. She also unveiled digital versions of the Constitution in nine regional languages, with the event concluding with a reading of the Preamble, led by her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India
2
Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

 Global
3
Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery

Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape ...

 India
4
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025