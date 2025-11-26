Controversial Campaigning: Suspended MLA Stirs Debate in Palakkad
Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan commented on the Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, campaigning while being suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations. Muraleedharan clarified that although Mamkootathil can campaign for party candidates, he is not allowed to share the stage with Congress leaders. Further actions await the police investigation's conclusion.
Senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan addressed questions surrounding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's involvement in local election campaigning despite being suspended from the party.
While Muraleedharan stated that Mamkootathil can support candidates, he emphasized that the suspended MLA cannot participate in official party events or procedures.
The decision awaits the outcome of a police investigation into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Mamkootathil, with Muraleedharan suggesting he could seek legal recourse to expedite the process if necessary.
