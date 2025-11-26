Controversial Campaigning: Suspended MLA Stirs Debate in Palakkad

Senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan addressed questions surrounding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's involvement in local election campaigning despite being suspended from the party.

While Muraleedharan stated that Mamkootathil can support candidates, he emphasized that the suspended MLA cannot participate in official party events or procedures.

The decision awaits the outcome of a police investigation into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Mamkootathil, with Muraleedharan suggesting he could seek legal recourse to expedite the process if necessary.

