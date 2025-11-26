Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS of Constitutional Hypocrisy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS, accusing them of undermining India's institutions and disrespecting the Constitution. He criticized their current show of respect for it as insincere, pointing to their historical lack of involvement in its creation.

Kharge highlighted that principles like justice, equality, freedom, mutual brotherhood, and secularism, which define India, are now endangered under BJP rule. He accused the ruling party of burning copies of the Constitution while ironically paying tribute to Ambedkar's legacy.

Kharge recalled the RSS's past opposition to the Constitution, citing their preference for Manusmriti. He questioned the BJP's apparent turnaround, stressing that their earlier contempt for the Constitution cannot be ignored despite political expediency.

(With inputs from agencies.)