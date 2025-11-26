Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS of Constitutional Hypocrisy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP-RSS of disrespecting the Indian Constitution, labeling their current reverence as mere pretense. He highlighted the historical opposition of the RSS to the Constitution and claimed that the hallmarks of India are in danger under the BJP's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:42 IST
Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS of Constitutional Hypocrisy
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS, accusing them of undermining India's institutions and disrespecting the Constitution. He criticized their current show of respect for it as insincere, pointing to their historical lack of involvement in its creation.

Kharge highlighted that principles like justice, equality, freedom, mutual brotherhood, and secularism, which define India, are now endangered under BJP rule. He accused the ruling party of burning copies of the Constitution while ironically paying tribute to Ambedkar's legacy.

Kharge recalled the RSS's past opposition to the Constitution, citing their preference for Manusmriti. He questioned the BJP's apparent turnaround, stressing that their earlier contempt for the Constitution cannot be ignored despite political expediency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India
2
Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

 Global
3
Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery

Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape ...

 India
4
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025