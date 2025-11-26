Political Shakeup: Sengottaiyan Resigns as MLA Amidst Party Tensions

In a significant political development, expelled AIADMK stalwart K A Sengottaiyan submitted his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Gobichettipalayam. The move was formalized on Wednesday when Sengottaiyan met Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the Secretariat.

The resignation has set off waves of speculation within political circles about Sengottaiyan's next steps. There are rumors he may join the Tamil Nadu-based political parties, either TVK or the ruling DMK. Sengottaiyan refrained from addressing the media following his resignation submission.

The political drama began in October when AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled Sengottaiyan, citing his association with ousted leaders O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran. Previously, Panneerselvam's aide P H Manoj Pandian also resigned as MLA after joining DMK.

