Call for Relief: Tamil Nadu Farmers Struggle Amidst Floods

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action in providing relief to farmers who have seen their lands submerged due to ongoing rains across various districts.

The former Chief Minister emphasized the necessity for officials from the concerned departments to inspect affected crops and evaluate the damage, suggesting a relief package of Rs 25,000 per acre for the impacted farmers.

Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK for its alleged failure to maintain canals before the North East monsoon, leading to the submergence of over 3 lakh acres of rice crops in Delta Districts. He urged the government to ensure insurance claims are processed swiftly for the affected farmers.