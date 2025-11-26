Reeves' Bold Budget: Tax Hikes and Economic Redirection

Rachel Reeves, the British finance minister, has outlined an ambitious budget plan to increase taxes on workers, pension savers, and investors, allowing for an expanded fiscal buffer. This move aims to address borrowing targets and stabilize the economy amid slower growth forecasts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility's recent report revealed that despite a reduction in growth expectations, the government's borrowing risks have decreased. This is largely due to significant tax hikes totaling over 26 billion pounds, an increase from the previous year.

The proposed fiscal changes have met with both political opposition and investor approval, reflecting a pivotal shift in economic policy designed to sustain public spending and counter economic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)