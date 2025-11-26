Political Turmoil in Karnataka: The Leadership Conundrum
Amid leadership speculation in Karnataka's Congress, President Mallikarjun Kharge plans discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar maintains party unity, despite alleged power-sharing rifts with Siddaramaiah. BJP urges clarity ahead of legislative session, as internal party dynamics unfold.
- Country:
- India
Tension mounts in Karnataka's political landscape as Congress grapples with leadership change rumors. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed that discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will precede any decision.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar insisted on party unity, despite circulating claims of a power-sharing agreement initiated in 2023 between him and Siddaramaiah. Speculation continues as party members urge clarity from the high command.
Meanwhile, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra challenged the Congress to resolve its internal conflicts before the looming legislative session. Karnataka's ruling party remains under scrutiny as it seeks to maintain its footing amidst political challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
