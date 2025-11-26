Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: The Leadership Conundrum

Amid leadership speculation in Karnataka's Congress, President Mallikarjun Kharge plans discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar maintains party unity, despite alleged power-sharing rifts with Siddaramaiah. BJP urges clarity ahead of legislative session, as internal party dynamics unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:57 IST
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: The Leadership Conundrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension mounts in Karnataka's political landscape as Congress grapples with leadership change rumors. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed that discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will precede any decision.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar insisted on party unity, despite circulating claims of a power-sharing agreement initiated in 2023 between him and Siddaramaiah. Speculation continues as party members urge clarity from the high command.

Meanwhile, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra challenged the Congress to resolve its internal conflicts before the looming legislative session. Karnataka's ruling party remains under scrutiny as it seeks to maintain its footing amidst political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

 India
2
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

 Global
3
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links

Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alle...

 India
4
U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025