Political Turmoil in Karnataka: The Leadership Conundrum

Tension mounts in Karnataka's political landscape as Congress grapples with leadership change rumors. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed that discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will precede any decision.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar insisted on party unity, despite circulating claims of a power-sharing agreement initiated in 2023 between him and Siddaramaiah. Speculation continues as party members urge clarity from the high command.

Meanwhile, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra challenged the Congress to resolve its internal conflicts before the looming legislative session. Karnataka's ruling party remains under scrutiny as it seeks to maintain its footing amidst political challenges.

