Unity Beyond Politics: Gandhi Invited to Join Gujarat's 'Unity March'
BJP MP Hemang Joshi invites Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to join the 'Unity March' passing through Vadodara. The march commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary and aims to transcend political lines, promoting national unity. Organised by the government, the march culminates at the Statue of Unity.
Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Hemang Joshi has officially invited Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to join the 'Unity March' as it makes its way through Vadodara. Scheduled for November 29 and 30, the march honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, reflecting a significant national initiative above political lines.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently flagged off the march from Karamsad, Patel's birthplace, as it embarked on its journey to the Statue of Unity. Covering 150 kilometers, this march commemorates Patel's legacy on his 150th birth anniversary, organized by the Centre and the Gujarat government.
Joshi emphasized the march's non-partisan nature, inviting Gandhi to demonstrate collective unity and commitment to 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' The invitation aims to bridge ideological divides, celebrating India's democratic values with participation from all political facets.
