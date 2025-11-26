NYC Comptroller Challenges BlackRock Over Climate Concerns

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is pressuring city pension fund officials to reconsider the management of $42.3 billion handled by BlackRock, expressing serious environmental concerns.

This move is a significant counteraction by a Democrat against financial companies previously pressured by Republicans allied with the fossil-fuel industry. BlackRock has defended its position, stating the suggestion politicizes pension funds.

The suggestion puts incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a difficult position as he prepares to assume office, amidst ongoing debates over responsible environmental investing practices.

