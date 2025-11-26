Left Menu

NYC Comptroller Challenges BlackRock Over Climate Concerns

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander recommends rebidding $42.3 billion in pension funds managed by BlackRock due to climate concerns. Lander criticized BlackRock for failing to engage with companies on environmental issues, defining it as an 'abdication of financial duty.' The decision could influence Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:17 IST
NYC Comptroller Challenges BlackRock Over Climate Concerns

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is pressuring city pension fund officials to reconsider the management of $42.3 billion handled by BlackRock, expressing serious environmental concerns.

This move is a significant counteraction by a Democrat against financial companies previously pressured by Republicans allied with the fossil-fuel industry. BlackRock has defended its position, stating the suggestion politicizes pension funds.

The suggestion puts incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a difficult position as he prepares to assume office, amidst ongoing debates over responsible environmental investing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

 Global
2
Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

 India
3
UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

 India
4
Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025