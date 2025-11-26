Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts in Bengal as Election Tensions Intensify

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari launches a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, promising political upheaval in the upcoming Bengal elections. Banerjee warned of nationwide consequences if Bengal is attacked, while BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' campaign emphasizes change and governance reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldia | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:36 IST
An intense exchange of words erupted in Bengal's political arena, with senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The clash follows Banerjee's warning that she would 'shake India' if faced with attacks in Bengal.

Addressing a rally in Haldia, Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of moral degradation and misconduct, referencing recent controversies surrounding the electoral rolls. He promised significant political change, accusing Banerjee and the TMC of turning Bengal into a state of turmoil.

Meanwhile, in response to these allegations, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty criticized Adhikari's remarks, claiming they reflect the BJP's purported disrespect towards the leadership and heritage of Bengal. As tensions rise, all eyes are on the forthcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

