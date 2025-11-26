Political Firestorm Erupts in Bengal as Election Tensions Intensify

An intense exchange of words erupted in Bengal's political arena, with senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The clash follows Banerjee's warning that she would 'shake India' if faced with attacks in Bengal.

Addressing a rally in Haldia, Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of moral degradation and misconduct, referencing recent controversies surrounding the electoral rolls. He promised significant political change, accusing Banerjee and the TMC of turning Bengal into a state of turmoil.

Meanwhile, in response to these allegations, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty criticized Adhikari's remarks, claiming they reflect the BJP's purported disrespect towards the leadership and heritage of Bengal. As tensions rise, all eyes are on the forthcoming assembly elections.

