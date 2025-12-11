Left Menu

Waqf Properties Under Scrutiny: Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee affirmed her government's commitment to protecting waqf properties, rejecting unauthorized acquisitions. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused her of betraying the Muslim community over waqf issues. Allegations of TMC leaders encroaching waqf land and delaying data uploads have intensified political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her firm stance on safeguarding waqf properties, assuring that such assets will be protected from unlawful acquisitions under current regulations.

Addressing a public gathering in Krishnanagar, she highlighted her administration's initiatives for minority welfare, including the establishment of 10,000 burial grounds and extending OBC reservation benefits.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused Banerjee of betraying the Muslim community by neglecting the waqf property issue. Adhikari alleged that TMC leaders have illegally occupied waqf land, stalling data uploads to the Centre's UMEED portal.

Adhikari cited three letters from the Union Minority Affairs Ministry prompting action, claiming state delay resulted in 80,000 pending property updates. Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir criticized Banerjee for inconsistent positions on waqf legislation, labeling her actions as opportunistic political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

