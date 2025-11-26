Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemma: Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Controversial Verdict

India reviews Bangladesh's extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for 'crimes against humanity'. In response, India underscores its dedication to Bangladesh's stability and peace. The situation arises amidst upcoming Bangladesh elections and questions about judicial procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:05 IST
Diplomatic Dilemma: Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Controversial Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India announced on Wednesday that it is carefully considering Bangladesh's request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in absentia by a Dhaka tribunal for 'crimes against humanity'. Hasina, a key figure in the Awami League, fled to India following student-led protests against her government last year.

The developments come in the wake of a contentious verdict and a diplomatic request from Bangladesh. India remains committed to supporting stability, peace, and democracy in Bangladesh, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The extradition request is now under India's judicial and legal scrutiny amidst ongoing deliberations.

Meanwhile, questions surround the legitimacy of the trial proceedings, with claims of judicial lapses and criticism from Hasina about the tribunal's democratic mandate. As elections loom, Bangladesh's foreign ministry has pressed India under current extradition agreements. The evolving situation continues to be closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

 Global
2
Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

 India
3
UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

 India
4
Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025