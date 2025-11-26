Diplomatic Dilemma: Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Controversial Verdict

India announced on Wednesday that it is carefully considering Bangladesh's request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in absentia by a Dhaka tribunal for 'crimes against humanity'. Hasina, a key figure in the Awami League, fled to India following student-led protests against her government last year.

The developments come in the wake of a contentious verdict and a diplomatic request from Bangladesh. India remains committed to supporting stability, peace, and democracy in Bangladesh, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The extradition request is now under India's judicial and legal scrutiny amidst ongoing deliberations.

Meanwhile, questions surround the legitimacy of the trial proceedings, with claims of judicial lapses and criticism from Hasina about the tribunal's democratic mandate. As elections loom, Bangladesh's foreign ministry has pressed India under current extradition agreements. The evolving situation continues to be closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)