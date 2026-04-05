CPI(M) Leader Govindan Predicts BJP's Rout in Kerala Elections

In a bold prediction, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan asserted that the BJP-led NDA will not secure any seats in the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections, unless supported by Congress. Speaking at a press conference, Govindan referred to pre-poll surveys suggesting minimal chances for BJP victory, mostly in Thiruvananthapuram.

Govindan detailed the Left Democratic Front's energetic campaign, highlighting the coalition's focus on a decade of development initiatives. He confidently stated that the LDF, buoyed by governmental accomplishments, is poised for a significant win.

The CPI(M) leader criticized Congress for alleged mishandling of relief funds intended for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide, accusing them of not providing transparent expenditure records. With Kerala's elections set for April 9th, Govindan aimed to rally public sentiment against the BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)