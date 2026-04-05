Pipeline Explosive Discovery Sparks Political Drama Amid Hungarian Elections

A significant quantity of explosives discovered near a pipeline carrying Russian gas from Serbia to Hungary has ignited political tensions. Leaders from both nations acknowledged the find just days before Hungary's national elections, raising questions about possible political motives.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was alerted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the threatening situation near Kanjiza. Amidst discussions of a possible 'false-flag' operation, opposition leader Peter Magyar suggests the incident might be an attempt to boost Orban's election strategy.

Orban called a defense council meeting for swift action, while the incident amplified geopolitical tensions. Both Hungarian and Serbian officials haven't provided detailed information about the explosives. Orban's ties with Russia and accusations against Ukraine, along with escalating security concerns, further complicate the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)