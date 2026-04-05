Explosives have been discovered near a critical pipeline in Serbia that transports Russian gas to Hungary, stirring political tension as Hungary approaches its national election. The leaders of both countries revealed the finding, a week before Hungary goes to the polls, raising suspicions of election-time manipulation.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of the high-powered explosives discovered outside the town of Kanjiza. While further details remain undisclosed, the timing of the revelation has fueled political discourse, with opponents suggesting it is aimed at bolstering Orban's electoral stance.

Security experts in Hungary have speculated about a 'false-flag' operation designed to sway the election outcome. Meanwhile, accusations against Ukraine, alleging it has attempted to sever Europe's energy links with Russia, further compound the geopolitical tensions surrounding this discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)