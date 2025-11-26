BJP Hits Back at Congress Over Constitutional Allegations

The BJP has sharply criticized Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi after both accused the BJP-RSS of undermining Indian institutions and the Constitution. This war of words occurred on Constitution Day, a day highlighted by reverence for the constitutional framework that upholds democracy in India.

Congress president Kharge accused the BJP of hypocrisy, claiming the party only pretends to respect the Constitution, which it contributed nothing towards creating. In response, BJP MP Anil Baluni condemned the remarks, citing the BJP's efforts to strengthen constitutional supremacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Baluni reminded the Congress of its past transgressions against constitutional norms, including the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and criticized their track record on respecting constitutional authority. He urged Gandhi and Kharge to introspect on these issues before condemning the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)