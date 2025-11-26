Controversy Over Patriotic Slogans in Parliament: Are We Undermining Bengal's Identity?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised alarms over reports suggesting that MPs are being restricted from chanting 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' in parliament. She questioned if such actions were meant to diminish Bengal's cultural identity.

Media reports claim that these patriotic slogans are not permitted within the parliamentary arena. Banerjee, after honoring B R Ambedkar, stated that she would discuss the matter with MPs.

An advisory from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, issued prior to a parliamentary session, reminded members to maintain decorum by refraining from slogan shouting, citing such actions as a breach of parliamentary etiquette.

(With inputs from agencies.)