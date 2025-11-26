Left Menu

Controversy Over Patriotic Slogans in Parliament: Are We Undermining Bengal's Identity?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced concerns about reports of MPs being restricted from saying 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament. These slogans, significant to Indian history, were reportedly termed a breach of etiquette. Banerjee emphasized Bengal's pivotal role in India's democracy and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised alarms over reports suggesting that MPs are being restricted from chanting 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' in parliament. She questioned if such actions were meant to diminish Bengal's cultural identity.

Media reports claim that these patriotic slogans are not permitted within the parliamentary arena. Banerjee, after honoring B R Ambedkar, stated that she would discuss the matter with MPs.

An advisory from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, issued prior to a parliamentary session, reminded members to maintain decorum by refraining from slogan shouting, citing such actions as a breach of parliamentary etiquette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

