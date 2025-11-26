Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session

The Odisha Assembly's winter session promises to be eventful, with the opposition BJD and Congress announcing their intent to challenge the ruling BJP on multiple fronts. Allegations of by-poll manipulations in Nuapada and the surge in rape cases across the state are poised to dominate discussions.

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP-led state government's handling of law and order, claiming it has deteriorated significantly. Patnaik highlighted the distressing condition of farmers and women, accusing the government of failing to provide timely assistance and secure environments.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is gearing up for the assembly session, labeling it 'historic' due to President Droupadi Murmu's address. The party aims to defend its governance record amid opposition scrutiny, reinforcing its strategy for the upcoming parliamentary discussions.