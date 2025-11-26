Left Menu

Vokkaliga Seer Calls for Shivakumar as Karnataka's Next CM

Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji advocates for D K Shivakumar to become Karnataka's chief minister, citing his dedication to the Congress party. Amid power-sharing speculations with CM Siddaramaiah, the seer emphasizes the Vokkaliga community's leadership contribution and urges Congress' high command to address leadership uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:11 IST
In a significant political development, Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji voiced his support for D K Shivakumar as Karnataka's next chief minister on Wednesday. The seer's endorsement reflects both personal sentiments and the broader community's wish, highlighting Shivakumar's longstanding loyalty and service to the Congress party.

The call for change comes as speculation mounts about a potential shift in leadership within the Congress, following the government surpassing its midterm milestone on November 20. Reports have hinted at a power-sharing deal between current CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, negotiated in 2023.

Addressing reporters, the seer acknowledged the Vokkaliga community's historical contribution to state politics, expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership confusion. He urged the Congress high command to solidify Shivakumar's role, thus honoring the community's expectations and recognizing his dedicated efforts within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

